Brokerages Set F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Target Price at $13.50

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

FNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,950. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.16. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 177,240 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 185,384 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,142,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

