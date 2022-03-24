Brokerages Set Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Target Price at GBX 319.50

Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 319.50 ($4.21).

FORT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.48) price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.69) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

LON:FORT traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 235 ($3.09). 151,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,060. The stock has a market capitalization of £533.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06. Forterra has a 52-week low of GBX 197.40 ($2.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 330 ($4.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 245 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 263.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Forterra’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

