Brokerages Set Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target at $329.63

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $327.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.64. 122,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,595,570. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.37. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

