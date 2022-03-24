Brokerages Set Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target at $12.57

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.57.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on VYGR shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 12th.
In other news, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $36,583.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $41,076.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,948 shares of company stock valued at $98,067. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.
VYGR stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $345.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.95.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Voyager Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
