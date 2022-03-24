Brokers Offer Predictions for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KGC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,753,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 102,691 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,890,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 748,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

