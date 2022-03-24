Brokers Offer Predictions for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $19.26 on Thursday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.4958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

