Brokers Set Expectations for Semler Scientific, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) – Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Semler Scientific in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Department anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

SMLR has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $145.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semler Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Shares of Semler Scientific stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $342.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.24. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLR. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,612,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $28,203,000. Aravt Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $19,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Semler Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $10,898,000. Institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $153,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,900 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

