Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 18,984 shares.The stock last traded at $56.75 and had previously closed at $56.05.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average of $58.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the fourth quarter worth $6,075,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 269,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 119,711 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after buying an additional 110,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

