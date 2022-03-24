BRP (DOOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $70.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.22. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $102.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BRP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BRP by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BRP by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. raised their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

