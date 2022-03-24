Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 2.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Brunswick by 21.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 6.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Brunswick by 0.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.57.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $83.57. 4,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.66. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $79.55 and a 1-year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 19.29%.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

