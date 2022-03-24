Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Down 3.8%

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) shares were down 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.46 and last traded at $70.68. Approximately 17,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,527,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.49.

Several analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.24.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 235.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,691 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

