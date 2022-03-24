Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) Shares Up 3.7%

Burford Capital Limited (NASDAQ:BUR – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 1,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 259,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

About Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.