Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) Shares Up 3.7%

Burford Capital Limited (NASDAQ:BUR – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 1,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 259,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
About Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR)
