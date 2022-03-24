Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.
BNR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.57. 19,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,128. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of -1.54. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $38.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About Burning Rock Biotech (Get Rating)
Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.
