Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

BNR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.57. 19,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,128. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of -1.54. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $38.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 311,293 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $787,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 352.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 117,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 1,537.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 155,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech (Get Rating)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.