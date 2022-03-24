Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 330 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Planet Fitness by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.69. 25,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.95, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average of $85.21.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

