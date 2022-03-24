Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 2.2% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $24,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.71. The company had a trading volume of 45,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,389. The company has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.