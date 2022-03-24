Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 87.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 65,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 53.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after buying an additional 60,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 145.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47,760 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $1,990,583.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,575. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.73 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

About LGI Homes (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.