Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $649,000 Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUPN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 617,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after buying an additional 38,628 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 46,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 44,819.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 51,208 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 51,094 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,704,000.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SUPN traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,422. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.