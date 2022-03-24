Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 545 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,936 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.8% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 50,044 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 46,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.89. 598,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,875,482. The firm has a market cap of $223.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

