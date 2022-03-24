Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Medifast worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MED. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MED. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

NYSE:MED traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.72. 705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,439. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.89 and a 200 day moving average of $201.48. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.44 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. The company had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

In other Medifast news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

