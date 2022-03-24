Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,138 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.5% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HZNP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.70.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,250,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,875 shares of company stock worth $20,507,014. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HZNP traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.53. 35,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,461. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.09 and its 200-day moving average is $103.80.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.