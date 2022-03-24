Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.55

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and traded as high as $2.57. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 23,086 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63.

About Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas. It focuses on the commercialization of its Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

