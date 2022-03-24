Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $81.32. 232,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,090,748. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average is $72.94. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CP. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

