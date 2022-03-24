Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

CCBG traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan G. Bense bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 104,075.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

