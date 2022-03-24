Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $189.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $185.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $4.18 on Thursday, hitting $133.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $121.44 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.21.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $528,618,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,249 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,019,000 after acquiring an additional 972,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after acquiring an additional 931,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.