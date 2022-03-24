Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $189.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $185.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.06% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.
Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $4.18 on Thursday, hitting $133.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $121.44 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.21.
In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $528,618,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,249 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,019,000 after acquiring an additional 972,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after acquiring an additional 931,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
