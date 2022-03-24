Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.600-$6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.000-$6.000 EPS.

CPRI stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,023. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Capri has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.04.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.67.

In other news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Capri by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,647,000 after purchasing an additional 114,137 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $826,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Capri by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Capri by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Capri by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

