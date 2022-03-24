Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

