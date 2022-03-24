CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Down 4.5% on Insider Selling

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $36.83 and last traded at $36.95. Approximately 4,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 698,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.70.

Specifically, insider Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $34,293.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $328,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,391. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.58.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 2,183.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

