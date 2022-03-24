CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.22 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.25. 12,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,293. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2,165.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CARG. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $525,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,143 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,215,000 after purchasing an additional 153,236 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

