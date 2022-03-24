Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.98

Shares of Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.98 and traded as low as C$14.52. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at C$14.99, with a volume of 16,744 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$569.93 million and a PE ratio of 19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.54.

About Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U)

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

