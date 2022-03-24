Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $274.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $244.46 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $154.38 and a twelve month high of $250.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $663,945,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $125,195,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,351,000 after buying an additional 393,682 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,875,000 after buying an additional 209,382 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

