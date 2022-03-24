Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 875,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,701,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $31.52.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. & (Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.