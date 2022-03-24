Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

