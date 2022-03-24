Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.19.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 110,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,701,293. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

