Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 621.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

CASY stock opened at $189.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.70. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

