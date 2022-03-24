Casper 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.33 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Casper has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $300.00 million and $12.33 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00048809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.00 or 0.07019891 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,839.32 or 1.00109012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00043992 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,750,232,560 coins and its circulating supply is 4,179,954,278 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

