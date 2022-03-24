Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

CSTL stock opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $78.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,614 shares of company stock worth $2,963,805. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $6,861,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

