CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51,684 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $174.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.98. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $154.53 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.

CDW Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.