Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.13. 27,716,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,801,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.61. The company has a market cap of $351.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

