Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.750 EPS.

CLS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $12.10. 10,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.26.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Celestica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.