Centamin plc Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centamin in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.11.

CELTF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.47) to GBX 108 ($1.42) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centamin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.06.

Centamin stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Centamin has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

