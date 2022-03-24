Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of EBR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,715. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 249,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 102,140 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 492.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 134,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 111,909 shares during the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

