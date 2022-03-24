Centric Swap (CNS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $862,559.00

Centric Swap (CNS) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $862,559.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centric Swap has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00047922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.15 or 0.07063838 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,188.68 or 0.99271898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00044353 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

