CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $121.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $86.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $103.59 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $104.89. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.40.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barings LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CF Industries by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in CF Industries by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 12,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

