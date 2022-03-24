ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.14.

Several research firms have commented on CHPT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Eric Sidle sold 30,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,049 shares of company stock worth $1,262,006 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Linse Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth $973,490,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,814,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 5,113.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,258,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after buying an additional 1,234,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ChargePoint by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,049,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,093,000 after buying an additional 1,030,825 shares during the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHPT stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.87.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. Research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

