Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $133.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.92.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.25. 9,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,632. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.90 and its 200-day moving average is $121.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.