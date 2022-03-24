China Southern Airlines Company Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for China Southern Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ZNH stock opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. China Southern Airlines has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 115.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 50.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

About China Southern Airlines (Get Rating)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.