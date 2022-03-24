Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

LDSVF remained flat at $$11,262.30 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11,035.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11,810.48. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a one year low of $8,597.15 and a one year high of $13,875.50.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

