Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Insider Sells $4,823,740.00 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chubb stock opened at $210.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.86 and a 200-day moving average of $192.55. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.07 and a one year high of $216.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.47.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.