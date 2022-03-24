Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 256,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,363 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $26,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

CHD opened at $97.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $104.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

