Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) will report sales of $43.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.56 billion and the lowest is $42.46 billion. Cigna reported sales of $40.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $179.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.63 billion to $181.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $188.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $184.98 billion to $191.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $69,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $939,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Cigna by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,950,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI opened at $238.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.